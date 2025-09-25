Hillary Clinton Blames White Christian Men for Everything

Hillary Clinton said we have to stop demonizing each other. Then, she made it clear we really have to worry about the right, when it’s clear the left is doing it.

Then she said, “Yeah, now, I think most of that right now in our country’s history is coming, you know, from the right, coming from people who want to dominate. They want their point of view, their right. You know, writing out slavery from history, that doesn’t make it go away. You know, we have got to stop with the finger pointing and the scapegoating. We have got to stop demonizing each other.”

No one is writing slavery from history. We just don’t like to invent history and claim the nation existed in 1619.

“The idea you could turn the clock back and try to recreate a world that never was,” Hillary said, “dominated by – let’s say it! White men of a certain persuasion, certain religion, certain ideology, it’s just doing SUCH DAMAGE to what we should be aiming for!”

So, it’s all the fault of white Christian men. We wouldn’t have a country without white, Christian men. This racist woman is evil and divisive.