Ben Affleck’s Daughter’s a Good Replacement for Crackpot Greta

Violet Affleck, 19, daughter of Ben and Jennifer spoke at the United Nations on September 23 as a Youth Advocate wearing a huge face mask. She seems to think our air is killing us. She could be the new Greta Thunberg.

The Yale student is a big supporter of masks as you might have guessed from her photo.

“We are told by leaders across the board that we are the future,” she said. “But when it comes to the ongoing pandemic, our present is being stolen right in front of our eyes.”

Today said her speech was powerful. They truly are living in an alternative universe.

Violet seems to be a serious hypochondriac. Look at this portion of her crazy speech while wearing a ridiculous mask.

She ranted about airborne diseases that “can result in disabled damage to almost every cell in the body, from the brain and heart to the nerves and blood vessels. Every subsequent infection increases the risk of long movement and places people who already have it in greater danger.”

“We have access to a technology to prevent airborne disease, something that millions of our ancestors and millions of people around the world today would kill for and we refuse to use it, and I shudder to think of where we’ll be in another five years of unmitigated infection and reinfection.

“But let me say on the topic of generational memory that while I imagine no one in this room was alive in the time of John Snow or evasive ways, many of you fought the long, hard battle against indoor smoking, my only memory of that era, at almost 20 years old, is being confused as a child about their no smoking signs on planes. Who would do that? That’s gross. My hope for this event and my belief in this community rest on the belief that we can and we must do that again. We can’t recognize filtered air as a human right as intuitively as we do filtered water. We can create clean air infrastructure, and it’s so ubiquitous and so obviously necessary. Tomorrow’s children don’t even know why we need it.”

She wants no smoking signs?

“We need the people who remember 2020 who are not like me, 14 in 2020 to be loud about the world that we were promised at the onset of the pandemic, one where we and our institutions promised each other that if we only got out in that desperate acute phase, we would do everything we could to protect our communities going forward.”

Watch:

Why is an Affleck child speaking at the UN? Why would she get to speak anywhere?? https://t.co/c19lTvT6l9 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) September 24, 2025

