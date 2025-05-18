Hillary on “Handmaidens to the Patriarchy”& “What Immigrants Are for”

During an interview with Margaret Hoover, Hillary Clinton exposed her arrogant Marxist credentials, first by saying American women should stop being “handmaidens to the patriarchy”, which pretty much “eliminates the other side of the aisle”. She then gave her annoying snide laugh, like when she is laughing about the torture and death of a foreign leader she didn’t like (Gaddafi).

So, is being a handmaiden to the patriarchy a lateral move to being a basket of deplorables, a step up, what?

“What advice do you have the first female president for the United States?

Hoover asked.

“Well, first of all,” Hillary said with affectation, “don’t be a handmaiden to the patriarchy, which kind of eliminates every woman on the other side of the aisle, except for very few. Lisa Murkowski, yeah, there’s a few. Look, first we have to get there. And it is, you know, obviously so much harder than it should be. So, you know, if a woman runs, who I think would be a good president, as I thought Kamala Harris would be, and as I knew I would be, I will support that woman.”

As Robbly Starbuck said on X, “Black people aren’t black if they don’t vote Democrat. Latinos are stupid. Whites are racist. Women are handmaidens. It never ends. That’s what Democrats think of us.”

Don’t forget that many want us dead, also.

She hates American men, women, the nuclear family, Christianity, and doesn’t want American babies because that’s what immigrants are for.

NEW: Hillary Clinton appears to have learned nothing from her 2016 “basket of deplorables” remark — she just smeared nearly *all* Republican women as “HANDMAIDEN[S] TO THE PATRIARCHY”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/9rrFjDdO12 — Jason Cohen (@JasonJournoDC) May 18, 2025

Remember when we were a normal, prosperous nation? She hates that. She also lies here.

“So, as I posted the other day,’ Hilary pontificated, “this very blatant effort to basically send a message, most exemplified by Vance and Musk and others, that you know what we really need from you, women are more children.

She wants American women to stop having babies.

“And what that really means is you should go back to doing what you were born to do, which is to produce more children. And they are talking about, you know, cash benefits for children. The more children you have … [the more money].

“This has been tried, by the way, in other countries, and has not worked. If you have six children, while they are contemplating cutting Medicaid, while they have no interest in paid family leave or funding quality child care, they’re cutting Head Start. I mean, you go down the list of all the programs that support child rearing and the care of children and create, you know, some safety net for women who are in the workforce, the formal workforce, as well, as, you know, raising children.

“So this is another performance about concerns they allegedly have for family life. But if you had read the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, despite Trump saying he knew nothing about it, if you had read it, it’s all in there. It’s all in there.

“Return to the family, the nuclear family; return to being a Christian nation. Return to, you know, producing a lot of children, which is sort of odd, because the people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants, and they want to deport them. So none of this adds up.”

Right, for example, when radicals have huge families and they grow up, we will have a foreign nation of radicals, and the Christianity she hates will be gone. We get it.

“But you know, one of the reasons why our economy did so much better than comparable advanced economies across the world is because we actually had a replenishment, because we had a lot of immigrants, both legaly and [unvetted] undocumented, who had as, you know, larger than normal by American standards, family.

“So this is just another one of their, you know, make America great again, by returning to the lifestyles and the economic arrangements of not just the 1950s. I mean, let’s keep going back as far as we can. And you know, see what happens.”

Where do you begin with this wretched display?

Hillary Clinton comes out against: – The nuclear family

– Christianity

– Babies She also says that we should import illegals to keep America’s population up instead of incentivizing Americans to have more children. Hillary is admitting the Democrat scam.pic.twitter.com/YZgRY2NksY — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) May 18, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email