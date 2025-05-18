Joe Biden Has Aggressive Prostate Cancer – Updated

Updated at the end with medical opinions.

Joe Biden has an aggressive form of prostate cancer. It’s a 9 out of 10 with 10 being the worst.

A Gleason score of 9 indicates a high-grade, aggressive form of prostate cancer. It further indicates that the cancer cells look very different from normal prostate cells and are likely to grow and spread rapidly.

This places the cancer in the Grade Group 5, the highest-risk category, which is associated with a greater likelihood of metastasis and a more challenging prognosis. Yet despite the cancer’s apparent aggressiveness, its hormone-sensitive nature offers a viable treatment pathway, according to the National Cancer Institute.

A spokesperson for the former president last shared an update on his health in a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, May 13.

“In a routine physical exam, a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation,” the spokesperson said at the time.

With the fine medical care he has had, one must wonder how this wasn’t picked up. It must have happened very quickly. My guess is they knew – for a while.

I am sorry he is ill. No one likes to see that. It’s especially sad for his family.

Donald Trump wished for his recovery.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump wrote. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

The Sentinel staff prays for him.

We thought this was a gaffe. Maybe not?

FLASHBACK: To July 2022, when Joe Biden had a “gaffe” where he said that he had cancer. Well now, isn’t that just interesting. Though I’m sure this was just because of his stutter, right? pic.twitter.com/AtzsALk4Tn — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) May 18, 2025

Medical Opinions

Dr. Houman Hemmati, who has researched prostate cancer, said it could have been missed because it is rapidly growing.

If very rapid growing it could have been missed because there was nothing to detect at the time. — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) May 18, 2025

Dr. Steven Quay wrote in the Wall Street Journal that “prostate cancer is the easiest cancer to diagnose when it first starts and to watch it progress to bone metastases. The PSA blood test shows the rate of cancer cell growth. For even with the most aggressive form, it is a 5-7 year journey without treatment before it becomes metastatic. Meaning, it would be malpractice for this patient to show up and be first diagnosed with metastatic disease in May 2025.

“It is highly likely he was carrying a diagnosis of prostate cancer throughout his White House tenure, and the American people were uninformed.

The book is coming out.

I hope everyone diagnosed with cancer beats it. But they spent four years lying about Joe Biden’s health & when their base in the legacy media finally couldn’t ignore it, they announced Biden had cancer 48 hours before a devastating book cataloguing all their lies was released. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 18, 2025

