Hogg’s on His Way Out of the DNC Because He’s White

The David Hogg ouster from the DNC as vice chair has moved forward.

David Hogg might soon be ousted as Vice Chair of the DNC because he’s white and they violated gender rules by not considering a Native American woman first.

Actually, they’re not being honest. We all know he might be pushed out because he wanted to raise money to run primaries against candidates who weren’t far left enough.

A DNC panel voted to nullify his victory because it violated gender diversity rules. It can next be voted on by the DNC membership at-large.

However, Hogg’s group, Leaders We Deserve, launched a $20 million effort in mid-April to advance more than a dozen primary challenges against Democrat members of Congress to bring in a new generation to serve.

His fellow Democrats were seething and they haven’t forgotten it. So, they found an excuse to get rid of him. His days are numbered.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has taken a first step toward possibly requiring a new election for two of its vice chairs, including David Hogg.

The DNC’s Credentials Committee voted Monday to nullify the results of the February election in which Hogg and Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta won two of the three vice chair positions. The vote followed a procedural complaint that one of the losing candidates made challenging the way the election was determined.

The party leaders claim the vote Monday was about the procedural issue, not other considerations.

Hogg denounced the move in a statement, saying the DNC had taken its first steps to remove him from his position.

“While this vote was based on how the DNC conducting its officers’ elections, which I had nothing to do with, it is also impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote,” he wrote.

Hogg added that the DNC made clear its plans to remove him from his position in declaring its “neutrality” stance in primaries, but he argued party committees such as the Senate and House Democrats’ campaign arms regularly get involved in primaries.

The Democrat Party has become a complete joke, a bad joke. Pray for them. They keep doubling down on crazy.

