Jake Tapper Cashes in on His Cover Up of Joe’s Dementia

Ironically, Jake Tapper is writing a book exposing Joe Biden’s senility after he covered it up while Joe was in office and before he was elected. Tapper is the biggest fraud on television, and his book should be in the fiction department of the Stalin library.

No one should want to read Tapper’s book, no matter what party a person is in. Tapper and the other so-called journalists pretended people were only concerned about his age, not dementia.

Joe Biden had two major brain surgeries for aneurysms, and his doctor said he’d never be the same. Add aging to that, and you have a demented President Biden.

Jake Tapper is now pretending he didn’t know about Joe Biden’s dementia because they lied to him. He has to be the world’s worst journalist. He had to know Joe was not mentally competent. If I knew, he knew. Now, he’s going with the line that he was lied to. This book is meant to save his career, or at least give him a nice nest egg.

Watch him claim that he allegedly questioned it but was lied to:

Tapper didn’t know?

Dementia symptoms: Memory loss, mental decline, disorientation, inability to speak, making things up, confusion, inability to recognize common things. Electing a man under this condition is not unifying the party, its elder abuse. #BidensCognitiveDecline pic.twitter.com/OvpCV9nVXO — Thia is with … ✌️ (@ThiaBallerina) March 10, 2020

Mark Halperin knew he was demented in 2017 and I knew in 2015 and during the debates with Paul Ryan. Halperin explains the farce perfectly that this is a crisis in journalism.

.@MarkHalperin on what Jake Tapper REALLY did when covering Biden’s mental acuity: “He wishes him happy birthday, he asks him about one poll. He’s not asking him about what was already in evidence then, which is mental decline.” Watch and download:https://t.co/r9TLzXCunB pic.twitter.com/OVj6p0v1U7 — Next Up with Mark Halperin (@NextUpHalperin) May 13, 2025

He should apologize to Lara Trump, but that would take character.

On October 18th, 2020 Lara Trump suggested that Biden was showing signs of cognitive decline. Jake Tapper flipped out on her. How dare she diagnose Joe Biden! Nine days later Jake Tapper had Mary Trump on for a 10 min segment to discuss Donald Trump’s mental illness and decline. pic.twitter.com/9ZZcCuHrJ8 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 13, 2025

This is non-satire satire:

Jake Tapper Uncovers Startling Evidence That Biden’s Decline Was Covered Up By Jake Tapper https://t.co/g1DhhQpLaR pic.twitter.com/Lq30rw9TN0 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 13, 2025

