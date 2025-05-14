Jake Tapper Cashes in on His Cover Up of Joe’s Dementia

By
M Dowling
-
1
24

Ironically, Jake Tapper is writing a book exposing Joe Biden’s senility after he covered it up while Joe was in office and before he was elected. Tapper is the biggest fraud on television, and his book should be in the fiction department of the Stalin library.

No one should want to read Tapper’s book, no matter what party a person is in. Tapper and the other so-called journalists pretended people were only concerned about his age, not dementia.

Joe Biden had two major brain surgeries for aneurysms, and his doctor said he’d never be the same. Add aging to that, and you have a demented President Biden.

Jake Tapper is now pretending he didn’t know about Joe Biden’s dementia because they lied to him. He has to be the world’s worst journalist. He had to know Joe was not mentally competent. If I knew, he knew. Now, he’s going with the line that he was lied to. This book is meant to save his career, or at least give him a nice nest egg.

Watch him claim that he allegedly questioned it but was lied to:

Tapper didn’t know?

Mark Halperin knew he was demented in 2017 and I knew in 2015 and during the debates with Paul Ryan. Halperin explains the farce perfectly that this is a crisis in journalism.

He should apologize to Lara Trump, but that would take character.

This is non-satire satire:


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

