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Home Home House DHS Funding Bill Lasted on the Floor for Mere Seconds

House DHS Funding Bill Lasted on the Floor for Mere Seconds

By
M Dowling
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1
34

Earlier today, the Senate tried to put the House-passed DHS funding bill through in a pro forma session, but if one Senator objects, it kills the bill. Senator Coons planned to vote against it, so they adjourned until Thursday.

Why don’t they try to pass this funding bill at 2 AM on Easter eve? I guess Chuck Schumer wouldn’t make that deal with his hardcore left base breathing down his neck.

In good news, TSA agents have started to receive pay.

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