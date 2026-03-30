House DHS Funding Bill Lasted on the Floor for Mere Seconds

Earlier today, the Senate tried to put the House-passed DHS funding bill through in a pro forma session, but if one Senator objects, it kills the bill. Senator Coons planned to vote against it, so they adjourned until Thursday.

Why don’t they try to pass this funding bill at 2 AM on Easter eve? I guess Chuck Schumer wouldn’t make that deal with his hardcore left base breathing down his neck.

Truly boggles my mind how much the GOP hate President Trump. They are willing to literally leave a few members of the Senate behind to BLOCK Trump's ability to do recess appointments while everyone is vacation… …and NOT PASSING THE SAVE ACT OR FUNDING DHS!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 30, 2026

In good news, TSA agents have started to receive pay.