TSA Workers to Get Paid, But Not FEMA, Coast Guard, Others Due to Democrat Shutdown.

President Trump ordered DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin to find money to pay TSA workers during the Democrat partial shutdown. Where he will find it and if it’s legal is unclear.

Border czar Tom Homan says the Trump administration plans to start paying Transportation Security Administration workers as soon as Tuesday.

“So yeah, it’s good news, because these TSA officers are struggling,” Mr. Homan said Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union. “They can’t feed their families or pay the rent.”

Asked why it took Mr. Trump more than 40 days into the shutdown to act, Mr. Homan said he doesn’t understand the “whole appropriations” language and law.

“I’m just glad that President Trump is able to pay the TSA agents,” he said. “At least that’s a start.”

Other agencies within DHS are not getting funded, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, CISA, and the Coast Guard. They haven’t been paid since mid-February. They are just as obvious. They are key to our security, but Democrats don’t care.