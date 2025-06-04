House Minority Leader Will Dox ICE Agents, Threatens Retribution

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has threatened to dox every ICE agent for wearing masks to protect their identities. The reason agents are wearing masks is because they need to protect themselves and their families from the violent radical left. People are posting their photos online and the agents and their families are getting death threats.

In the clip below, Jeffries threatens agents for doing their jobs of detaining unvetted people here illegally. They are targeting criminals.

“Every single ICE agent who’s engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identities from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that.

“This is America. This is not the Soviet Union. We’re not behind the Iron Curtain. This is not the 1930s and every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will, of course, be identified.

“That, in fact, is the law, and we’re going to make sure that the American people have the transparency necessary to hold people accountable when there are folks who cross the line here in America. That’s what’s going to happen. And as I mentioned earlier, I spoke to Congressman Nadler about this.

“Our first priorities are always going to be making sure the person who was on the front line is in the best possible place to move forward. That’s the case with LaMonica McGovern, and it is also the case with Congressman Nadler’s brave, young, patriotic staffer. We’ve got to address those issues first. That’s the human thing to do, all simultaneously, of course, preparing to deal with the broader policy implications, which, as I mentioned, are underway.

Everything Democrats do is to stop Republicans, often in dangerous ways, such as opening up agents to attacks by violent communist and anarchist groups like Antifa and Black Lives Matter. They don’t push anything to make the country better.

.@RepJeffries just threatened every ICE agent: “Every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will, of course, be identified.” Threatening federal officers is a federal crime.@AGPamBondi, arrest Hakeem Jeffries.pic.twitter.com/3rFy5r3l1n — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 3, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email