Transgender Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a 47-year-old American man joined the Ukrainian military as a medic. He was a Ukrainian spokesperson for a short time in 2023.

The Prosecutor General’s Office in Moscow announced on Monday that Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was convicted by a court in the Donetsk People’s Republic. He was sentenced to prison for taking part in combat roles with the Ukrainian military and for making defamatory statements against the Russian military on behalf of Kiev in 2023.

Cirillo was sentenced to 20 years in a penal colony in abstentia. Ashton-Cirillo is on the Russian wanted list under an article of The Criminal Code.

Cirillo responded:

1.) No apologies. 2.) Never the Spokesperson – Russia Hates the Truth 3.) I’ll happily take a life sentence for the right to end putin. 4.) Nice Boobs 5.) Slava Ukraini https://t.co/yTJOoASrXU — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (@SarahAshtonLV) June 2, 2025

The former spokesperson was suspended as a spokesperson in 2023 after threatening to assassinate “Russian propagandists.” Then-Russia labeled him a terrorist in 2024. The suspension took place after then-Senator Vance called him out, and questioned whether Cirillo was tied to US intelligence or funded by US tax dollars.

I’d like like the Biden administration to explain who this crazy Ukrainian spokesperson is, and whether they stand by Ukraine’s clear attack on free speech: https://t.co/bsGZ7U8iJN — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 18, 2023

Here’s the spokesperson in action:

Exclusive Special Ukraine in the Know: My response to Senator Vance’s letter to the US Secretaries of State and Defense and the Director of National Intelligence asking about my role in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/L6KuHgfyC5 — Sarah Ashton-Cirillo (@SarahAshtonLV) September 18, 2023

In February 2024, he apparently became a man again, but he went back to being a woman.

So apparently “Sarah Ashton Cirillo” is now man again……

pic.twitter.com/YTRHY0TAwD — Richard (@ricwe123) February 19, 2024

