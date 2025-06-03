US Trans-Spox for Ukraine Sentenced to Russian Penal Colony in Abstentia

By
M Dowling
-
3
541

Transgender Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a 47-year-old American man joined the Ukrainian military as a medic. He was a Ukrainian spokesperson for a short time in 2023.

The Prosecutor General’s Office in Moscow announced on Monday that Sarah Ashton-Cirillo was convicted by a court in the Donetsk People’s Republic. He was sentenced to prison for taking part in combat roles with the Ukrainian military and for making defamatory statements against the Russian military on behalf of Kiev in 2023.

Cirillo was sentenced to 20 years in a penal colony in abstentia. Ashton-Cirillo is on the Russian wanted list under an article of The Criminal Code.

Cirillo responded:

The former spokesperson was suspended as a spokesperson in 2023 after threatening to assassinate “Russian propagandists.” Then-Russia labeled him a terrorist in 2024. The suspension took place after then-Senator Vance called him out, and questioned whether Cirillo was tied to US intelligence or funded by US tax dollars.

Here’s the spokesperson in action:

In February 2024, he apparently became a man again, but he went back to being a woman.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jasonn
Jasonn
5 minutes ago

Zelinsky should trade that thing to Putin in exchange for Crimea. WIN-WIN!

1
Reply
truth
truth
13 minutes ago

ghey

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
22 minutes ago

Perhaps the previous artiicle’s statistics apply to libeal men, too?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz