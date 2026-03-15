House Republicans Plan to SAVE America

Scott Presler reported that a coalition of House Republicans will block any legislation the Senate wants to pass until the SAVE America Act is sent to President Trump. They are fighting for the people and their vote. It’s an 80-20 issue, and the Senate still won’t pass it.

“Speaker Mike Johnson and the Republican House are doing its job! They are passing bill after bill after bill, including three times the SAVE Act, SAVE America Act,” Presler said, “and so now it’s being stalled in the Senate!”

He said Brandon Gill, Anna Paulina Luna, and others are playing hardball.

“All of these Republican House members are making it clear: if the Senate is not going to do its job, then any Senate legislation is not going to move forward in the House.”

“This is not Republican. This is not Democrat. This is about fairness and equality, and any fraudulent vote discounts a legal lawful American vote!”

“I welcome Senate Majority Leader Thune bringing the SAVE America Act to the Senate floor for debate.”