Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly In “Low Condition,” Said to Be Dull-Witted

Israel reports that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei is injured and in “low condition.” There are several other reports indicating he lost at least one leg and has severe facial and internal injuries. There are reports that he is in a coma.

If he were in any kind of decent condition, they would have rolled him out. It’s unlikely he is making any statements. You are hearing the IRGC statements, not his. He is also thought to be unfit for leadership in his normal state.

Even at his best, Mojtaba was reportedly a dull son.

It sounds like the IRGC took the opportunity of the Supreme Leader’s death to take power from the mullahs. They appointed the dull son, who is likely in a coma, and he can serve as a leader in the way Joe Biden served as the US president. We showed them the way, or rather, Democrats did.

CBS News reports this morning that US intel assessed Mojtaba Khamenei as an incompetent bungler, and that his father assessed him in pretty much the same terms:

U.S. intelligence has circulated to President Trump and to a small circle around him that Iran’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had misgivings about his son replacing him, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CBS News.

The analysis showed the elder Khamenei was wary of his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, ever taking power because he was perceived as not very bright, and was viewed as unqualified to be leader, according to sources.

The information gathered also indicated that the father was aware that his son had issues in his personal life. According to sources within the administration, the intelligence community, and people close to the president.

The Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, citing a source close to the Iranian leadership, claims that Mojtaba Khamenei was taken to Russia by a Russian military aircraft after being injured in the attacks on Tehran on February 28th. That’s according to The Jewish Voice.

I don’t think this is true, but it is what Kuwait reported.