Houthis Take a Shot at Israel, Iran Hits US Soldiers in Saudi Arabia

Iran’s affiliates in Yemen, the Houthis, claimed a missile launch toward Israel early Saturday. The Israeli military said it intercepted the projectile. This is the Houthis’ first entrée into the war.

The now monthlong war erupted after the United States and Israel preemptively attacked Iran, which retaliated with strikes against Israel and neighboring Gulf Arab states.

The conflict has upended global air travel, disrupted oil exports, and caused fuel prices to soar. Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway, has exacerbated the economic fallout.

Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hours after threatening to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran on Friday. Perhaps Iran is running out of missiles.

Iran Struck Our Base in Saudi Arabia

Iran vowed to retaliate and struck a base in Saudi Arabia, wounding twelve to fifteen U.S. service members, two to five seriously, and damaging planes. Iran unleashed six ballistic missiles and 29 drones.

BREAKING: CBS News reports at least 10 U.S. soldiers were wounded after an Iranian ballistic missile and drone strike hit Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. Two are critically injured, while eight others sustained serious wounds. pic.twitter.com/kXbF0wHO1j — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) March 28, 2026

NEW: Iran claims it damaged/destroyed US KC-135 Stratotankers at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/VuTEkDTk8L — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 27, 2026

Peace looked promising on Friday. Tehran had agreed to allow humanitarian aid and agricultural shipments through the strait. However, we want NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND!

Israeli airstrikes continued Saturday.

Oh no! The Houthis might launch one missile every three days like they always do when they intervene. https://t.co/0PSqZFGDL6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 27, 2026

The Iranian Foreign Minister, who ordered the killing of nearly 40,000 of his own people who protested, called the US and Israel genocidal killers.