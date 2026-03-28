California Gubernatorial Debate Canceled Because Candidates Are White

The top-performing Democrats in the race for governor of California are Fang Fang’s boyfriend, Rep. Eric Swalwell, former Rep. Crazy Katie Porter, and climate-crazed billionaire Tom Steyer.

The top Republicans in the field are former British MP Steve Hilton and Riverside County quasi-Republican sheriff Chad Bianco.

The candidates have a real problem: they all share the same problem, which prevents them from debating publicly.

They’re all too white.

The New York Times reports that the University of Southern California canceled a debate in the state’s governor’s race less than 24 hours before it was supposed to take place on Tuesday. USC cowardly canceled over backlash for including only white candidates. The racism against white skin is popular among progressives.

Only white people qualified.

The debate criteria were based on performance, not race, which nicely illustrates the madness of California’s Marxist culture.

The Times said the formula to determine debate participants was created by Christian Grose, a political science professor. He said in an interview that the formula had combined polling and fundraising data and considered the length of time that a candidate had been in the race. He said he had based it on research showing that fundraising intensity, measured over time and relative to other candidates, is a central predictor of viability in a primary election.

Low polling people of color demand to be on the stage. That many people make a debate of any merit impossible.

The Times continued: “We are a minority-majority state, and the idea that the four candidates of color are not going to be on the stage to bring those perspectives, to really speak to those communities, is really not doing right by the voters,” Betty Yee, a former state controller who is running for governor, said last week.

Single-Digit People of Color Must Be on Stage

As bad as the high-performing candidates are, these people are much worse.

According to the Times, the four high-profile candidates not invited to the debate are experienced officials with longstanding relationships with California’s Democratic establishment, but they have consistently polled in the single digits throughout the race.

They include Xavier Becerra, the health and human services secretary under President Joseph R. Biden Jr.; Antonio Villaraigosa, a former Los Angeles mayor; Tony Thurmond, the California state schools chief; and Ms. Yee. Mr. Becerra and Mr. Villaraigosa are Latino, Mr. Thurmond is Black, and Ms. Yee is Asian American.

The excluded candidates held a news conference on Friday, calling on the six debate participants to withdraw, and they have expressed resentment for weeks that they have felt increasing pressure from the Democratic establishment to drop out of the race as leaders try to consolidate the field.

If the top two nominees turn out to be white, shall we just cancel the election altogether? Apparently, yes.

These candidates of color are racist and Marxist.

Watch this. Steyer was appalled that only whites were on stage.