How the No Kings Hate Rally Is Going

Our king and queen for three more years.

The so-called organic, grassroots protesters who say they are fighting for America, includes the Communist Party USA, Freedom Socialist Party, New York City Democrat Socialists, ACORN which is now known in NY as NY Communities for Change, ACLU, and other far-left organizations, including Democrat Party groups.

They somehow found time to promote Prop 50 to redistrict Republicans out of existence despite the reportedly spontaneous nature of this protest.

We totally believe this is organic.

They have future plans to ruin America’s 250th birthday all while pretending they love America.

They have preprinted signs but they are at least different.

I take it back. Here are some identical signs calling some of our favorite people Antifa. Good to know that they are terrorists. This is a Spartacus moment.

Let the arrests begin. Maybe the underwhelming protests will get interesting when the Antifas wake up and join in.

NBC Fake News loves the hate rally!

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
29 minutes ago

Who knew that many people don t know the difference between President and King ?

King ; a male monarch, one whose position is hereditary and who rules for life.

President ; the elected head of a republic

Sassy Blonde
Sassy Blonde
2 minutes ago
Reply to  Canadian Friend

Oh I’m pretty sure they know, but when it’s against President Trump, they’ll do just about anything, including laying naked on the street in Portland. It could also be their getting paid, but maybe your right, these people are just not that smart

