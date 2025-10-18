How the No Kings Hate Rally Is Going

The so-called organic, grassroots protesters who say they are fighting for America, includes the Communist Party USA, Freedom Socialist Party, New York City Democrat Socialists, ACORN which is now known in NY as NY Communities for Change, ACLU, and other far-left organizations, including Democrat Party groups.

They somehow found time to promote Prop 50 to redistrict Republicans out of existence despite the reportedly spontaneous nature of this protest.

Don’t worry, the No Kings Day protest is definitely not paid and organized…. This is totally just random people showing up and able to create this ‘No Kings Yes on Prop 50 California Redistricting’ out of people And cameras ready to film form the sky…pic.twitter.com/IEVeqmBOCp — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 18, 2025

We totally believe this is organic.

UNFVCKINGREAL! Radical leftists are blasting mass texts begging for donations to ActBlue to “cover transportation for college students to No Kings Day, feed them, print signs, and more.” These protests aren’t organic!! They’re a well-oiled propaganda machine run by people who… https://t.co/cxerb3IGz3 pic.twitter.com/S2EcQtkKYf — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 30, 2025

They have future plans to ruin America’s 250th birthday all while pretending they love America.

Instead of celebrating America’s Independence Day on July 4th, the radical left will be inciting riots. But it’s not just radical NGOs and Democrats who are backing the blatantly political anti-Trump protests. The Communist Chinese Party is also funding the “No Kings” protests. pic.twitter.com/8EkdVL6Qow — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) June 20, 2025

They have preprinted signs but they are at least different.

West Seattle No Kings Rally. We love America. We hate those who are trying to turn it into an autocracy. pic.twitter.com/aBRw3leEa7 — Dac350 (@Dac35011) October 18, 2025

I take it back. Here are some identical signs calling some of our favorite people Antifa. Good to know that they are terrorists. This is a Spartacus moment.

These will make for great ads for the midterms! Thanks Democrats! https://t.co/d0aU5UmqOL — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) October 18, 2025

Let the arrests begin. Maybe the underwhelming protests will get interesting when the Antifas wake up and join in.

NEW: Multiple protesters arrested at a major anti-ICE rally in Broadview, Illinois. pic.twitter.com/A0X0fXCX5t — RedStarVeteran (@VeteranRed56) October 18, 2025

NBC Fake News loves the hate rally!