DHS Arrests Illegal Alien Who Offered a Bounty to Kill Officers

Mexican cartels, joining forces with gangs and other unsavory leftists, are allegedly offering bounties targeting ICE and CBP officers in Chicago. Payments range from $2,000 for doxxing to $50,000 for assassinations, based on credible intelligence.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum had dismissed the claims saying there was no evidence. She can’t anger the cartels.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the October 14, 2025 arrest of Eduardo Aguilar, an illegal alien from Mexico residing in Dallas, Texas, after he posted on TikTok in Spanish soliciting the murder of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Aguilar’s post from October 9, 2025, called for “10 dudes in Dallas with determination who aren’t afraid to [two skull emojis],” and offered “10K for each ICE agent.”

He was caught with a 9mm in his vehicle which is illegal for someone in the country illegally.