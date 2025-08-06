Howard Stern Hated Trump Voters, Now They Hate Him

Last year, TDS victim, unfunny Howard Stern told listeners that he “hated” anyone who voted for Donald Trump and demanded they stop listening to his radio show. His contract is up this year, and it’s not likely he will continue, certainly not making $100 million a year.

His listenership went down considerably and he’s not worth the $100 million they pay him, if he ever was. Reportedly, they lose $10 million a year on the show.

They are going to make an offer for a lot less money, but they were certain he wouldn’t take it.

It is being reported that SiriusXM is unlikely to match Howard Stern’s current deal when his five-year contract expires this fall. Nether SiriusXM nor Stern have commented or made any announcements.

In addition to telling Trump voters not to listen to him, Stern went full-totalitarian during the vaccine insanity.

While political controversies and Stern’s outspoken views have drawn headlines in recent years, sources suggest that the primary reason for SiriusXM’s decision is a significant drop in audience numbers. Though SiriusXM does not publicly release detailed ratings, insiders allege that listenership for The Howard Stern Show has steadily declined.