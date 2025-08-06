Mass. Gov. Healey Is Going to Redistrict GOP Districts Now at 0

Oh, no, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is threatening to redistrict her state. It has all of the GOP concerned. Nah, just kidding. As we reported several times, out of nine congressional districts, nine are Democrat. Yet, 35% of the state votes Republican.

Her decision, of course, is in response to Texas redistricting.

What will she come up with? -0 districts? It has been 30 years since Massachusetts had a Republican district representative. This is the state that gave us a fake Indian progressive socialist senator, Lizzy Warren, now out aggressively endorsing Zohran Mamdani, a communist.

Might Maura be a dummy? She sounds like a mindless parrot, but that is what comes from nonstop gaslighting.

If you think we already live in a one-party state, buckle up because Gov Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) says she will gerrymander Massachusetts—saying Texas leaves her no choice. pic.twitter.com/toHSBvhnBU — Bostonians Against Mayor Wu (@AntiWuCoalition) August 6, 2025

Democrats have a supermajority in the House. It is a one-party state with Democrats doing their best to ruin it without any resistance.