HuffPo accuses Trump lawyer who left his trial team of racism

Huffington Post reporter Robert Reilly claimed that one of Trump’s impeachment trial attorneys [Greg Harris], previously used racial stereotypes to kick Black citizens off of a jury. He allegedly told the trial judge he struck one potential juror because they “shucked and jived.”

Reilly said a South Carolina Supreme Court had found Harris guilty but then we find out Harris was never named. The information came from another lawyer gossiping about him.

The article also claims without providing evidence that former president Trump regularly appealed to racists and inspired the Capitol Hill riot.

Now he “inspired,” not “incited?”

HARRIS WASN’T EVEN NAMED

From the HuffPo article:

Back in 1989, the South Carolina Supreme Court found that Harris had used racial stereotypes to strike two Black jurors during a DUI trial while he served as an assistant solicitor in South Carolina’s 5th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruling doesn’t explicitly name Harris, but HuffPost confirmed he is the prosecutor in question. Philip Mace, the attorney for the Black female defendant in the DUI case, told HuffPost that over the course of two trials, Harris used nine out of 10 of his strikes against Black potential jurors.

“When I challenged him on it, Greg said he didn’t have a racist or [discriminatory] bone in his body. I remember that,” Mace said.

In other words, it’s conjecture, innuendo, and a hit piece. The article was used to accuse DJT of racism.

LAWYERS HAVE LEFT THE TEAM

Greg Harris is one of five lawyers who left the Trump trial team yesterday.

Politico reported at first that two lawyers on Trump’s impeachment trial have left his team. ABC News reporter Katherine Faulders tweeted Saturday evening, “Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier are no longer on Trump’s impeachment team, I’m told. Bowers, from SC, had been recommended by Sen. Graham. The team is still in limbo with just a little over a week until trial start.”

Also gone are Josh Howard, a North Carolina attorney. Johnny Gasser, and Greg Harris, both from South Carolina, are no longer involved with the case either, according to CNN and the NY Times.

They are the only attorneys announced so far.

JASON MILLER RESPONDED

Trump aide Jason Miller retweeted Faulders tweet with the statement: Dem. efforts to impeach a pres. who has already left office is unconstitutional & so bad for our country. In fact, 45 Senators have already voted that it is unconstitutional. We have done much work, but have not made a final decision on our legal team, which will be made shortly.

The Senate is set to begin their impeachment trial on Feb. 9. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) forced a voted last week. He argued that the trial is unconstitutional since Trump is no longer a sitting president. All but 5 senators voted in agreement with him, making it likely the trial will end in an acquittal.

