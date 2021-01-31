“Nefarious” CCP might be collecting American DNA through gene company

If you think it’s possible that the Wuhan virus was created in a lab exploring bat viruses and bioweapons, you will find this story very interesting.

WORLD’S LARGEST GENOMICS CO. HAS DEEP TIES TO CCP MILITARY

Reuters reported that the BGI Group, the world’s largest genomics company, works with China’s military on research that ranges from mass testing for respiratory pathogens to brain science.

They could also be collecting Americans’ DNA for “nefarious” purposes according to the top intel officer in the United States.

Reuters reviewed more than 40 publicly available documents and research papers in Chinese and English. They show BGI’s links to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) include research with China’s top military supercomputing experts. The extent of those links has not previously been reported.

BGI has sold millions of COVID-19 test kits outside China since the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic. This includes Europe, Australia, and the United States.

Top U.S. security officials have warned American labs against using Chinese tests. They are concerned that China was seeking to gather foreign genetic data for its own research. BGI has denied that as of course they would.

Reuters can’t answer that question, but the documents they reviewed show links between BGI and the Chinese military run much deeper than people knew.

China has moved to integrate private technology companies into military-related research under President Xi Jinping.

[Bioweapons?]

TARGETING GENETIC WEAKNESSES IN US POPULATION

The U.S. government has recently been warned by an expert panel that adversary countries and non-state actors might find and target genetic weaknesses in the U.S. population. A competitor such as China could use genetics to augment the strength of their own military personnel.

Elsa Kania is an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security think tank. He has provided testimony to U.S. Congressional committees, and told Reuters that China’s military has pushed research on brain science, gene editing, and the creation of artificial genomes. All of it could have an application in future bioweapons. She added that such weapons are not currently technically feasible.

BGI’s pattern of collaboration with the Chinese military was a “reasonable concern to raise” for U.S. officials, said Kania.

BGI OFFERED WA STATE FREE TESTING

The clip below from CBS News, it explains that BGI offered testing to Washington State. Bill Evanina is the top counterintelligence officer in the U.S., a veteran of the FBI and the CIA. He told CBS that BGI has deep ties to the Chinese Communist State as well as the Chinese Communist Party military apparatus. He was so concerned about the offer to Washington state that he authorized a rare public warning.

“Foreign powers can collect, store, and exploit Biometric information from COVID tests,” the warning read. The advisory went to hospitals, associations, clinics, and every American. We don’t know where this BGI data is going.

It shows the “nefarious mindset of the Chinese Communist Party to take advantage of a worldwide crisis like COVID…,” Mr. Evanina said.

Watch:

Related