Trump’s top trial lawyers leave his team days before his trial

Butch Bowers and another lawyer have left Trump’s impeachment team just days before the trial.

Butch Bowers, a South Carolina lawyer, and another lawyer, Deborah Barbier, were to play a leading role in the trial. The departure was said to be mutual.

It’s a mystery as to why.

Trump has had difficulty finding legal help for his second impeachment, with some of the lawyers who worked on his first trial saying they wouldn’t do the same this go around.

Alan Dershowitz wouldn’t do it because he thinks it’s a sham and it’s unconstitutional. He said the former president should not engage at all.

Bowers’ hiring was first announced by Trump ally and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham. A longtime Republican attorney, Bowers represented former South Carolina Govs. Mark Sanford and Nikki Haley, and had experience in election law.

There are a number of ways the defense could come at this trial. They probably disagreed on which one would be most effective.

