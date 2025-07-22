Huge: Astra Zeneca’s $50 Billion Investment in the USA, Their Largest in the World

As President Trump welcomed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the White House today, he announced Astra Zeneca’s $50 billion investment in the United States. We can undoubtedly thank Trump’s tariffs in part. President Trump is bringing manufacturing back to the States. It’s also a big win for Virginia Governor Youngkin. The company plans a state of the art facility and it will be their single largest investment in the world.

The facility will leverage AI, automation, and data analytics to optimise production, particularly in oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, respiratory, immunology, and rare diseases.

The company already has investments in the US.

Based in the United Kingdom, AstraZeneca’s medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal & metabolism, and respiratory & immunology.

Governor Youngkin’s Response:

“I want to thank AstraZeneca for choosing Virginia as the cornerstone for this transformational investment in the United States,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This project will set the standard for the latest technological advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing, creating hundreds of highly skilled jobs and helping further strengthen the nation’s domestic supply chain. Advanced manufacturing is at the heart of Virginia’s dynamic economy, so I am thrilled that AstraZeneca, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, plans to make their largest global manufacturing investment here in the Commonwealth.”

“Today’s announcement underpins our belief in America’s innovation in biopharmaceuticals and our commitment to the millions of patients who need our medicines in America and globally,” said AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot. “It will also support our ambition to reach $80 billion in revenue by 2030. I look forward to partnering with Governor Youngkin and his team to work on our largest single manufacturing investment ever. It reflects the Commonwealth of Virginia’s desire to create highly skilled jobs in science and technology, and will strengthen the country’s domestic supply chain for medicines.”

It’s great news. That being said, I still don’t want their COVID vaccine, and I don’t want to see their ads on nightly news shows.