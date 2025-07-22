Speaker Johnson Has No Problem Subpoenaing Barack Obama

Speaker Johnson has no problem bringing President Obama in for a deposition about the Russiagate conspiracy. He said former President Obama shouldn’t have been involved as it appears happened and there must be accountability.

“[They] classified hundreds of documents that seem to suggest that manufactured intelligence was at play here with the Obama administration regarding this Russian collusion hoax,” Speaker Johnson said during a CBN interview.

The interviewer asked, “I’ve heard Stephen Miller call it a seditious conspiracy,” he said. “I’ve heard Tulsi Gabbard call it a treasonous conspiracy. You’re a constitutional guy. What do you see in this Exactly. How do you term it?”

Johnson said, “Well, I don’t know how to summarize it by way of description, in a snappy phrase, but I will tell you, it is deeply problematic. And …before I became Speaker of the House, I served on the House Judiciary Committee, which had jurisdiction over a lot of this. And we knew what was happening. We knew intuitively, and we were gathering the evidence as we were investigating all of this ourselves. We knew the Russia collusion thing was a hoax. They used it as a basis to attack the president mercilessly. I served on his impeachment defense teams twice. That would be unheard of in history, that a president would be impeached twice on such spurless claims, but in those processes as we were preparing for those defenses …”

The interviewer asked, “What’s the role of the House here specifically? I mean, people want to see subpoenas. They want to see depositions. They want to see, whether it be Brennan Clapper, potentially the president, the former president the United States. Are you willing to go down that route? Because a lot of people want to see some of these folks questioned under oath.”

“Of course,” Johnson said. “Look, I think we have a responsibility to follow the truth where it leads, and to do it in an unbiased fashion, to do the effectively the opposite of what that other team did. They’re engaged in a partisan political plot to take down their foe and the other party.

The Speaker continued. “We need to be about the rule of law and bringing order to the chaos and and searching out the truth, because the American people are owed those answers. So we have some, some very bright, very capable, very strong leaders, judiciary and oversight, you know, Chairman Jim Jordan, Chairman James Comer and the other committees that would be involved. And I do expect that whether there’s a special counsel appointed, which some are suggesting and or in conjunction with the House investigations, that we will get the answers and there will be accountability to the extent that we’re able to do that, referring people to the DOJ for prosecution and any other measure that is appropriate as we begin to uncover more of the facts.

“Does it get tricky at all with the former president, President Obama, looking at what his role in this is and bringing him in for some sort of deposition, potential subpoena?” asked the interviewer.

Johnson said, “Well, listen, I mean, I can’t we have no concern, have no concern about that. If it’s uncomfortable for him, he shouldn’t have been involved in overseeing this, which is what it appears to us has happened. There’s a lot of allegations on the table. Our job is to go and follow each of those trails and to find out the truth. So those are very serious allegations with very serious implications, but we’re going to have very serious people Working on it, and we will get the answers.”

No one is above the law!