Huge: Illegal Alien Overstay for 12 Years Pleads Guilty to Sending Arms to NoKo

CCP illegal alien here 12 years pleaded guilty to shipping US military weapons to North Korea.

A member of the Chinese Communist Party, Shenghua Wen, 42, of Ontario California, came to the USA on a student visa in 2012; he never left.

More than 40% of our illegal aliens come to the US this way.

Wen managed to purchase “a firearms business in Houston, paid for with money sent through intermediaries by one of Wen’s North Korean contacts.”

Then he started sending military hardware to China and they sent it to North Korea.

According to the DOJ press release, Shenghua Wen “also acquired or offered to acquire a civilian airplane engine and a thermal imaging system that could be mounted on a drone, helicopter, or other aircraft, and could be used for reconnaissance and target identification.”

North Korean officials wired approximately $2 million to Wen to procure firearms and other goods for their government.

Wen said he knew it was illegal and never legally acquired licenses.

He could go away for 20 years.

You have to wonder how many of these people are here. It’s not only open borders we have to worry about. We need a better system.

This clip says it embarrassed the US. However, it happened under Biden’s watch. Wen admitted the weapons to Korea were for a potential attack on South Korea.

