Illegal Alien Mexicans Think California Belongs to Mexico

The protester in the clip below and certainly many others think California belongs to Mexico. Mexico owned California for only 27 years after Spain granted them freedom in 1821 and until they lost the Mexican-American war in 1848. The US paid Mexico $15 million for California and other land covering what are now several states in the Treaty of Guadaloupe Hidalgo.

The most annoying thing about this is the communist Democrats, like the ACLU members, spread the same lie. They spent too much time reading Zinn. Communist Howard Zinn believed everyone south of the border belonged in America except American citizens.

This treaty, signed on February 2, 1848, ended the war between the United States and Mexico. By its terms, Mexico ceded 55 percent of its territory, including the present-day states California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, most of Arizona and Colorado, and parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Wyoming. Mexico also relinquished all claims to Texas, and recognized the Rio Grande as the southern boundary with the United States.

This lady likely doesn’t belong here and she is very entitled. Reportedly, she is here illegally:

This lady says California belongs to Mexico. Does the California belong to Mexico? “This is our city, and this was Mexico. You can’t kick us out of the land that was ours”. FACT CHECK: Los Angeles was not stolen from Mexico. It was purchased from Mexico through the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848, following the Mexican-American War. pic.twitter.com/zvONzCA5tw — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) June 10, 2025

Mexico has a lot to gain from the lie, and this senator is spreading it. Seeing what they’ve done with the land they kept, we did the world a favor buying the land.

Spreading the lie. This senator claims he will build the wall but according to the map before the US bought it. President of the Mexican Senate (TODAY): “We’ll build the wall and pay for it. But we’ll do it according to the 1830 map of Mexico… Mexicans were settled in these territories before the U.S. The Mexicans living there are in what has always been their homeland.” pic.twitter.com/dvN6efNiSr — COMBATE | (@upholdreality) June 9, 2025

People ask why didn’t the illegal aliens take the necessary steps to get legal. Ric Grenell responded to that.

