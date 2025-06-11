Illegal Alien Mexicans Think California Belongs to Mexico

The protester in the clip below and certainly many others think California belongs to Mexico. Mexico owned California for only 27 years after Spain granted them freedom in 1821 and until they lost the Mexican-American war in 1848. The US paid Mexico $15 million for California and other land covering what are now several states in the Treaty of Guadaloupe Hidalgo.

This story is trending on X so I thought readers might be interested in it.

The most annoying thing about this is the communist Democrats, like the ACLU members, spread the same lie. They spent too much time reading Zinn. Communist Howard Zinn believed everyone south of the border belonged in America except American citizens.

This treaty, signed on February 2, 1848, ended the war between the United States and Mexico. By its terms, Mexico ceded 55 percent of its territory, including the present-day states California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, most of Arizona and Colorado, and parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, and Wyoming. Mexico also relinquished all claims to Texas, and recognized the Rio Grande as the southern boundary with the United States.

This lady likely doesn’t belong here and she is very entitled. Reportedly, she is here illegally:

Mexico has a lot to gain from the lie, and this senator is spreading it. Seeing what they’ve done with the land they kept, we did the world a favor buying the land.

People ask why didn’t the illegal aliens take the necessary steps to get legal. Ric Grenell responded to that.

 


They are taking it back little by little. Even the Chinese know they can’t take over America with an invasion. That’s why they do it little by little and the citizen don’t seem to complain.

