Huge Trade Deals with Japan, I Mean Huge

Huge Trade Deal with Japan. They are our fifth largest trading partner.

The U.S. and Japan have reached a trade agreement. Out longtime U.S. trading partner will face a 15% tariff. This is down from a previously threatened 25%. President Donald Trump made the announcement on Tuesday. Japan’s Prime Minister hailed the move as a “new golden era” in the relationship between the two countries.

The 25% tariff rate slated to hit Japan by August will be lowered to 15%, Trump announced in a Truth Social post. He added that Japan will invest $550 billion into the U.S. under the deal.

Trump added Japan would “open their Country to Trade including Cars and Trucks, Rice and certain other Agricultural Products, and other things.”

In a follow up post, Trump said his administration worked long and hard on the deal which he claimed is the “largest TRADE DEAL in history with Japan.”

In a statement made on X, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said the trade deal was made with the goal of “prioritizing investment over tariffs.”

Ishiba said the 15% rate is both for “Automobile tariffs and reciprocal tariffs.”

Huge trade deal for LNG is coming.

.@POTUS after securing a massive trade deal with Japan: “We concluded the one deal and now we’re going to conclude another one because they’re forming a joint venture with us in Alaska for the LNG… they’re all set to make that deal now.” pic.twitter.com/C80waGgOEP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 23, 2025

Philippines

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Philippines will pay a 19% tariff rate.

“It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs. The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff,” Trump said. This was during Fernando Marcus Jr’s visit.

We support the Philippines militarily.

Canada is dragging on.