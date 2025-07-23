DOJ Fires Alina Habba’s Replacement Installed by Rogue Judges

The Justice Department on Tuesday said it fired Desiree Leigh Grace as the newly appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, hours after federal judges in the state chose her over President Donald Trump’s pick, Alina Habba, who was the Acting US Attorney.

The announcement came just hours after federal judges in New Jersey opted not to appoint Habba, Trump’s former personal attorney, as the state’s top federal prosecutor on a permanent basis after Trump appointed Habba as the state’s acting U.S. attorney in March.

“This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers,” Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X in announcing Grace’s firing.

Habba was set to be replaced by the “First Assistant.” Bondi announced: “The First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has just been removed.”

“This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”

Deputy AG Blanche says: “Pursuant to the President’s authority, we have removed that deputy, effective immediately. This backroom vote will not override the authority of the chief executive.”

Habba was awaiting Senate confirmation when her 120-day term as acting U.S. attorney expired this week.

There will be a fight over who has the right to appoint the judge.

In her tenure as acting U.S. attorney, Habba made a mark in politically charged cases, bringing prosecutions against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, both Democrats.

She also challenged New Jersey State Police over sanctuary policies related to immigration enforcement.

Judicial Tyranny

Democrats want to keep their judicial tyranny going at all costs. Democrats want full control of judgeships, and many of the judges they appoint are far left. They want no accountability for anyone on the left, and they want sole rule.

Fourteen of the fifteen Trump judgeships have not been filled as Congress goes on recess. Every US Attorney appointed by Trump save one has been held up by Senator Chuck Schumer.

The rogues pulled the same stunt in New York with US Attorney John A. Sarcone III. Leftists run everything and they don’t want it to change.