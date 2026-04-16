Hungary’s Prime Minister Will Shut Down Illegal Immigration

After criticizing Hungary’s Prime Minister Peter Magyar in an earlier article, we have to compliment him on his immigration policy. He is shutting it down and canceling work permits. Magyar said he will not accept any EU migration allocation pact. He added that Orban was too lenient on immigration. He doesn’t sound like a lapdog on this issue.

Maybe Soros and the EU backed the wrong candidate from their perspective. They won’t be pleased.

The new prime minister said they will find a way to stop paying the fine to the EU, and legal immigration must be respected.

🚨WATCH: 🇭🇺Peter Magyar says, We will not accept any EU Migration Allocation Pact. And we will keep the Southern Fence, and we will PATCH up Holes in that BORDER FENCE. pic.twitter.com/P8ixcqIb39 — THE GLOBAL WATCHDOG (@glwatchdog) April 16, 2026

Magyar said he is conservative and was an ally of Orban’s until 2024. As for Viktor Orban, he might run against Ursula von der Leyen for president of the EU Commission.