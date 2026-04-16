425K Trafficked Children Under Biden, 138K Found, Many Forced Into Slavery

In order to pour children and others in illegally, the Biden administration decided it didn’t matter who picked them up. They knew many of the sponsors were criminals. Becerra wouldn’t answer questions during hearings and responded in an arrogant manner. This has to be one of the most evil things a politician could do.

Under the Biden administration, sponsor verification was dropped. As a result, many children were trafficked, many forced into slavery and sexual abuse. Over 425,000 children were lost under the Biden administration, with Becerra and Mayorkas in charge. They found 138,000 children, many trafficked. The children are very hard to find.

“We’ve been able to locate 138,000 of them. They’re very, very difficult to find. Many of them, as you say, have been trafficked. They’ve undergone slavery and sexual abuse.”

“We found one sponsor who picked up 42 children. And their address was an empty container in a parking lot.” Watch this clip:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! RFK Jr just revealed that the agency has found 138,000 MISSING CHILDREN trafficked across the border under Biden, Mayorkas, and Becerra. “We’ve been able to locate 138,000 of them. They’re very, very difficult to find. Many of them, as you say, have been… pic.twitter.com/8bbk3DEzu3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 16, 2026

Transcript

Rep. Steube asked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to explain what his agency was doing to protect the children.

Kennedy responded, “Yeah. I mean, it was a humanitarian crisis. What my predecessor engineered with the Biden administration, they lost 425,000 children. They lost them because they ended verification of sponsors. People were just showing up with fake IDs. There was no genetic testing. There was no income inquiries. It was no ID verify validation. And we are now in the process of trying to find those children.

“We’ve been able to locate 138,000 of them. They’re very, very difficult to find. Many of them have used, as you say, have been trafficked. They’ve undergone slavery, sexual abuse. We found one sponsor who picked up 42 child 42 children, and their address was a empty container in a parking lot, and there was no effort. And in fact, the administration, Mr. Becerra, specifically ordered people in my agency to end the verification process.

“They were more interested there; they explained that the objective was to move kids out of custody as quickly as possible.

“They made a lot of mistakes, and now, thanks to President Trump, the amount of unaccompanied minors has dropped by 97% we have beds now for 7600 unaccompanied minors, and only 2000 of those are filled we hold them until, only until, but until we can completely verify the people who pick them up are actually family members, and that has never happened during the last four years.”

Can you call this kind of evil a mistake? They were warned that the children were trafficked. They should be drawn and quartered.