Hunter Gives an Interview & Nothing Has Changed

In the first clip, Hunter Biden ineloquently expresses his belief in illegal immigration that makes no sense whatsoever. In addition to wanting slave labor from the underclass his father brought in with freebies, he has no clue about sovereignty, or the rights of Americans citizens to choose who comes into the country.

He knows nothing about fairness and how important it is to vet people and bring people in via an organized system where people waiting the longest get in first.

Hunter Biden goes on a profanity laced rant about illegals being deported: “People are really upset about illegal immigration? Fuck you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned? How do you think you have food on your fucking table? Who do you think washes your dishes?” pic.twitter.com/OETugq51H7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 21, 2025

During his three hour interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan, he denied that the bag of cocaine found in the White House in 2023 was his. The investigation is reopened.

He said he hasn’t touched alcohol or a drug. Hunter asked why would he stick it in a cubby outside the situation room in the West Wing.

Hunter would have done it if he was drugged out or drunk. There are other family members and associates who were candidates.

It’s hard to believe they didn’t have a camera in the area.

He Shares Too Much

He claims his father was given Ambien before his debate. Ambien is a sleep medication, a hallucigenic. If anyone was stupid enough to give Joe Ambien before an important debate, it would possibly have been the family drug dealer.