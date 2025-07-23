Hunter Interview: F Clooney, F Axelrod, F Tapper, F-ing NYT & Pod Save America, F,F,F,F-ing

Hunter is allegedly off drugs and alcohol. This is an interview with sober Hunter.

For the second time in a week, in a lengthy and expletive-laden interview released Monday on YouTube. The former president’s son blasted liberal lawmakers and donors. He singled out actor George Clooney for the most “Fs.”

“What right do you have to step on a man who’s given 52 years of his f—ing life to the service of this country and decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out, basically, a full-page ad in the f—ing New York Times to undermine the president,” Hunter Biden said to interviewer Andrew Callaghan. He was referring to the actor’s July 2024 op-ed calling for the president to drop out of the race.

[Biden gave 52 years of his life to corruption.]

Among the many targets: Clooney, CNN host Jake Tapper, left-wing podcast Pod Save America, political consultants David Axelrod and James Carville, and senior Biden aide Anita Dunn.

We have to be sympathetic. He’s broke, out of work, and the pay-to-play enterprise was shut down earlier than expected.

Warning, very bad language.