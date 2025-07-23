Michael-Jamal Warner Died Tragically, & Wanted to Leave This Earth as a Good Person

Michael-Jamal Warner died at only age 54 after an accidental drowning off the coast of Costa Rico while on vacation with his family. He previously told an interviewer that he wanted “to be able to leave this earth as a good person.” That is what was most important to him. By all accounts he did; he was known to be a very good person.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner was cast as Theo Huxtable in the sitcom The Cosby Show at the age of 13, and over the course of some 200 episodes became one of US television’s best-known teenagers.

Starring the popular comedian Bill Cosby as the affable, garish-sweater-clad Cliff Huxtable, The Cosby Show ran for eight years on NBC from 1984 and was broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK.

Some people might have seen him more recently on The Resident. He played the part of a serious, brilliant doctor who could solve any problem.

For many black teenage boys, Theo Huxtable was about the only character on television whose life bore any similarity to that of other teen boys.

Warner soon found himself besieged with fan mail and took his role model status seriously: in 1988 he published Theo and Me: Growing Up Okay, a frank book about coping with adolescent dilemmas.

Watch: