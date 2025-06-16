Hypocrite Tim Walz Blames Boelter’s Murders on Mean Tweets

As you listen to Tim Walz tell us how we can heal, think about how he let Minneapolis burn for a day and night while his wife opened windows so she could smell the tires burn. After watching this, it becomes clear that he knows what is right and chooses to lie and hurt his political opponents with full knowledge of what he is doing.

He also thinks mean tweets caused the murderous rage of lunatic Vance Boelter. The insinuation is that Republicans, especially Donald Trump are to blame. He is always political, stupidly so, a very manipulative man.

Walz’s Meaningless Words:

“…A moment in this country where we watch violence erupt. This cannot be the norm. It cannot be the way that we deal with our political differences. Now is the time for us to recommit to the core values of this country, and each and every one of us can do it, talk to a neighbor rather than argue, debate an issue, shake hands, find common ground.

“This is who Melissa Hortman was in the first negotiating session that I had a chance to work with her. She got all the partners in the room, and she provided each and every one of us a copy of a book called Getting a Yes. And the whole premise was debating with a sense of goodwill, a sense of trying to come to compromises that serves everyone and, because of her, we did that because of her.

Walz blames mean tweets for the lunatic who killed the Hortmans and tried to kill the Hoffmans. It’s in keeping with his anti-free speech perspective. He’s using this opportunity to demean people.

“We did that year after year after year. That’s the embodiment of how things are supposed to work. It’s not about hatred. It’s not about mean tweets. It’s not about demeaning someone. It’s leading with grace and compassion and vision and compromise and decency that was taken from us in Minnesota with the murder of speaker Hortman.

“So for each and every one of us to truly honor and we will, we will continue to honor that spirit, but we will need to do it in just more than actions, in a memorial, conducting ourselves in the spirit that Melissa Hortman did her work is what the country needs to heal.”

The Minnesota Hypocrite:

NOW: Tim Walz holds a press conference following the capture of Vance Boelter after he killed 2 MN lawmakers yesterday. “This cannot be the norm. It cannot be the way that we deal with our political differences.” That’s rich. Typical Democrat hypocrisy.pic.twitter.com/zi1FZ0lYVy — Suburban Black Man (@niceblackdude) June 16, 2025

The Real Tim

Demeaning people who don’t want socialism.

Timothy Walz attacks the hard-working Americans that oppose Socialism and protest outside of his events. Truly disgusting behavior. pic.twitter.com/x3oHxWJw0V — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 5, 2024

His call for violence.

No one’s ever lost their life over something Trump posted, but the media’s always asking him if he’s gone too far But here’s Tim Walz publicly calling for people in the Democrat party to get meaner, and people have lost their lives This is a call to violence, which is a… pic.twitter.com/4bzJMTIHIt — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) June 15, 2025

He wanted it to rain on our military during the parade.

Tim Walz compares DC on Saturday to “Pyong-yong” and hopes the military runs into bad weather at the parade. “This may get me in trouble or whatever.” pic.twitter.com/8WQGhLCArG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 13, 2025

The Chinese are the moral authority we should look up to. I guess he means when they are not cutting out body parts of healthy people or enslaving others.

BREAKING: Tim Walz spoke this morning on who can be the voice in the world that could negotiate some type of deal with moral authority. “It might be the Chinese.” Thank God this guy isn’t in the White House. WOW. pic.twitter.com/dcLBNwDWE6 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 13, 2025

He called Trump a “tyrant” and ICE “Gestapo.”

Governor Walz calls ICE agents modern day “Geskapo” pic.twitter.com/b4XjYWkA9h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025



Walz sent police to terrorize people who stepped out on their porch.

A hypocritical statement from the guy who sent squads of police to terrorize residents by shooting paintballs at them for being outside on their own front porches. pic.twitter.com/q9loVdDvQm — SeekingTruth (@envisionalt7) May 18, 2025



He called Elon a “greedy bastard” and then backed it up with a lie.

Elon paid over $11 BILLION in taxes last year. How can they so assuredly lie? They’re banking on the American people being uninformed and too lazy to do their own research. https://t.co/RoRZ9kNUHF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2025



Walz gloated about an American car company’s stock going down. He wanted Tesla destroyed because he politically disagreed with him.

As Gov. Walz gloats about Tesla stock dropping, records from the Minnesota State Board of Investment show that as of 6/30/24, the state of Minnesota had 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund, and 211,000 shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund. I’ve reached out to… https://t.co/W0EA0cPASS pic.twitter.com/r1obVBpfU7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 19, 2025

Two and a half minutes straight of Democrats calling for violence. The Democratic Party is the party of violence. pic.twitter.com/mCTd0CbCnJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2025

