Hypocrite Tim Walz Blames Boelter’s Murders on Mean Tweets

As you listen to Tim Walz tell us how we can heal, think about how he let Minneapolis burn for a day and night while his wife opened windows so she could smell the tires burn. After watching this, it becomes clear that he knows what is right and chooses to lie and hurt his political opponents with full knowledge of what he is doing.

He also thinks mean tweets caused the murderous rage of lunatic Vance Boelter. The insinuation is that Republicans, especially Donald Trump are to blame. He is always political, stupidly so, a very manipulative man.

Walz’s Meaningless Words:

“…A moment in this country where we watch violence erupt. This cannot be the norm. It cannot be the way that we deal with our political differences. Now is the time for us to recommit to the core values of this country, and each and every one of us can do it, talk to a neighbor rather than argue, debate an issue, shake hands, find common ground.

“This is who Melissa Hortman was in the first negotiating session that I had a chance to work with her. She got all the partners in the room, and she provided each and every one of us a copy of a book called Getting a Yes. And the whole premise was debating with a sense of goodwill, a sense of trying to come to compromises that serves everyone and, because of her, we did that because of her.

Walz blames mean tweets for the lunatic who killed the Hortmans and tried to kill the Hoffmans. It’s in keeping with his anti-free speech perspective. He’s using this opportunity to demean people.

“We did that year after year after year. That’s the embodiment of how things are supposed to work. It’s not about hatred. It’s not about mean tweets. It’s not about demeaning someone. It’s leading with grace and compassion and vision and compromise and decency that was taken from us in Minnesota with the murder of speaker Hortman.

“So for each and every one of us to truly honor and we will, we will continue to honor that spirit, but we will need to do it in just more than actions, in a memorial, conducting ourselves in the spirit that Melissa Hortman did her work is what the country needs to heal.”

The Minnesota Hypocrite:

The Real Tim

Demeaning people who don’t want socialism.

His call for violence.

He wanted it to rain on our military during the parade.

The Chinese are the moral authority we should look up to. I guess he means when they are not cutting out body parts of healthy people or enslaving others.

He called Trump a “tyrant” and ICE “Gestapo.”


Walz sent police to terrorize people who stepped out on their porch.


He called Elon a “greedy bastard” and then backed it up with a lie.


Walz gloated about an American car company’s stock going down. He wanted Tesla destroyed because he politically disagreed with him.


Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

If Boelter was a republican why did he kill a woman who agreed with republicans, who voted with republicans

if he was a republican who disagrees with democrats, why did he not kill a democrat who agrees with democrat?

He was not a real republican

Randy
Randy
2 hours ago

Before Vance Boelter was employeed by Tim Walz, Vance Boelter volunteered for Tim Walz.

Frank S
Frank S
2 hours ago

It should not be forgotten that Waltz is a coward who lied about his military record, and then tried lying about that. Case closed on this cretin.

Timmy Eats Tampon
Timmy Eats Tampon
3 hours ago

Tampon Timmy has such a fat, ugly, stupid looking face. He is marginally smarter than moronic Kamala. After saying all those vicious things about President Trump, now he’s complaining about “mean tweets”? His entire family is retarded.

Saltherring
Saltherring
3 hours ago

The greatest thing the people of our country can do is to stop voting for deranged psychopaths like Tampon Tim Walz. He belongs in a rubber room, not a governors mansion.

