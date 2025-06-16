What We Know So Far About the Suspected Lawmaker Killer, He’s Been Caught!

Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses is in custody Sunday evening, according to The Associated Press.

The suspect in the murders of a lawmaker and

her husband and attempted murders of another lawmaker and his wife is still evading police. Suspect Vance Boelter’s hat and car have been found.

What We Know So Far

The suspect in the cold-blooded murder of the Hortmans and attempted murders of the Hoffmans can be seen in the video below. It’s some kind of video resume. It’s insane.

Alleged MN shooter works at two funeral homes 6 days a week, but he worked in DRC (Congo) on food supply projects, and now he owns a SECURITY company? And he was appointed to a Workforce Dev Board by current gov Tim Walz in 2019? Dad of 5? What the hell?pic.twitter.com/b0Xz6pRuYG — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) June 14, 2025

Allegedly, he’s a Republican, or was in 2004, but his ties are to Democrats. We need more information before we say he’s a far-right lunatic. However, police say the attack was politically motivated so it will matter. His roommate said he’s a Republican but hadn’t talked about politics in a while. [Boelter had been living in the small rental for a year. He owns a large home where his wife leaves]. He served on the Walz board with a radical left Democrat.

The police won’t release the manifesto, but they said he had a hit list of 70 people. He appears to be anti-abortion. The lawmakers he attacked were pro-abortion.

His wife was recently detained by police. She had three other relatives in the car with her along with $50,000 in cash, a gun, ammo, and passports.

He was the CEO of Red Lion Group, an NGO that ran out of money.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said Sunday that law enforcement officials are still trying to locate and arrest Boelter on federal and local warrants.

“There is information that led us to do the searches…in Sibley County,” Evans said, adding later that Boelter’s vehicle and a hat that appeared to belong to the suspect were located in that area. He encouraged anyone around the Sibley County area who sees anything suspicious to contact police.

Boelter is reportedly the CEO of Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Praetorian Guard Security Services, according to Minnesota Africans United’s website.

“I have been doing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa for the last three years with the Red Lion Group,” Boelter wrote on his LinkedIn page last month, noting that he is currently open to work.

Vance Boelter, the suspect in today’s shootings, was the CEO of an international NGO called the Red Lion Group. But I couldn’t find any photographs or digital records of its work, only a generic website. The Red Lion Group appears to have run out of funding a month or two ago,… https://t.co/ScqoWC5EkF pic.twitter.com/INAcqFhisW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 14, 2025

He looks like your typical clinical narcissist. Data Republican’s write up:

You aren’t going to like this post, but it needs to be said about Vance Bolter.

At first, I assumed Vance Boelter was just another grifter in the NGO/activist space. He built a fake resume, floated around volunteer gigs, and set up shell organizations for clout. His “Red Lion Group” has no real paper trail. His side business in “security services” looks like a cash grab.

But the more I dug, the more different it looks.

Boelter was a 7/11 manager, but constantly promoted himself as a corporate executive. He claims the title “Dr.” based on a Ed.D. in Leadership. He chased every opportunity to get in front of an audience: volunteering for Governor Walz’s “Workforce Development” initiatives, speaking at conferences, anything to be seen as a leader.

And in videos of him in African churches, you see him light up. He’s performing. He’s preaching vague, positive platitudes to foreign audiences. He wanted to be somebody. He wanted to be followed.

There’s good reason to believe that @JamesHartline is right… he was remodeling that building below into a church. Not to serve Jesus, but as a stage for an audience that would never come.

I think he is a man addicted to attention and status, who tried to get it through a lot of means. And when that attention dried up (possibly whoever cut him off his funding in Congo), he snapped.

I believe Vance Boelter committed violence as a last, desperate attempt to be glorified: under the delusion that killing abortion rights activists would make him a martyr or hero.

This is not Christianity. I watched his sermons. They were designed to provoke emotional applause, not spiritual conviction.

His actions contradict the standard Jesus gave us to recognize false prophets:

“By their fruits you will know them.” – Matthew 7:15–20

Boelter bore no good fruit. Just narcissism, manipulation, and ultimately violence. He wasn’t an evangelical or MAGA. He was a man who couldn’t stand being ordinary.

