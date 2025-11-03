ICE Nabs a Polish Gangster Who Has an Interpol Red Alert Out for Him

By
M Dowling
-
0
4
LYON, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21, 2015: Facade of the Interpol headquarter. INTERPOL is an intergovernmental organization facilitating international police cooperation.

A terrorist gang member was arrested in Wilmette, Illinois on Friday during a sweep of gangsters. They had INTERPOL red alerts on him for organized crime. The international community wanted him and he found safe haven in Illinois, a sanctuary state.

Trolls on X are trying to convince people Interpol is just corrupt but he is a member of a Polish organized international gang.

An immigration enforcement sweep in the Chicago area last week netted a suspected European criminal who had been flagged by INTERPOL, federal authorities said.

The arrest reportedly occurred Friday at a Lowe’s store during a broader operation. U.S. Border Patrol agents took into custody Kryzstof Panasiuk, an individual who is named in a “red notice” issued by the International Criminal Police Organization, officials said.

We even have Polish gang members here.

The Department of Homeland Security describes Panasiuk as a “criminal illegal alien from Poland” wanted in his home country for allegations of fraud and dealing illicit narcotics as part of organized crime.

In 2001, he entered the U.S. on a B2 visa, which expired in 2011 while Barack Obama was president. Authorities said Panasiuk, who is a member of an organized crime group, will remain in ICE custody, pending his removal, said Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson.

An INTERPOL Red Notice means you’re internationally wanted. How do you just end up in Illinois?

This is how he ended up in Illinois, illegally and unvetted like so many others.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments