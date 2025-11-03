ICE Nabs a Polish Gangster Who Has an Interpol Red Alert Out for Him

A terrorist gang member was arrested in Wilmette, Illinois on Friday during a sweep of gangsters. They had INTERPOL red alerts on him for organized crime. The international community wanted him and he found safe haven in Illinois, a sanctuary state.

Trolls on X are trying to convince people Interpol is just corrupt but he is a member of a Polish organized international gang.

.@CMDROpAtLargeCA says an illegal immigrant with an INTERPOL Red Notice out of Poland was arrested yesterday— Bovino tells me he was wanted for organized crime and drug trafficking: https://t.co/uV9vsebyHr — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) November 1, 2025

An immigration enforcement sweep in the Chicago area last week netted a suspected European criminal who had been flagged by INTERPOL, federal authorities said.

The arrest reportedly occurred Friday at a Lowe’s store during a broader operation. U.S. Border Patrol agents took into custody Kryzstof Panasiuk, an individual who is named in a “red notice” issued by the International Criminal Police Organization, officials said.

We even have Polish gang members here.

The Department of Homeland Security describes Panasiuk as a “criminal illegal alien from Poland” wanted in his home country for allegations of fraud and dealing illicit narcotics as part of organized crime.

In 2001, he entered the U.S. on a B2 visa, which expired in 2011 while Barack Obama was president. Authorities said Panasiuk, who is a member of an organized crime group, will remain in ICE custody, pending his removal, said Tricia McLaughlin, a DHS spokesperson.

An INTERPOL Red Notice means you’re internationally wanted. How do you just end up in Illinois?

BREAKING: DHS arrested a group of Polish illegals in Wilmette, Illinois. One of them had an INTERPOL RED NOTICE. Biden literally invited unvetted t*rrorists and criminals to invade us, live in our communities, and freely roam our country. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/UgReIFhnd1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 2, 2025

This is how he ended up in Illinois, illegally and unvetted like so many others.