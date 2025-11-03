Treasury Sec. Bessent Exposes Hakeem Jeffries As the Fool

Hakeem Jeffries claimed that Donald Trump was “punked on the world stage by the Chinese Communist Party.” He didn’t present evidence and never does, just insults. When asked about it, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made him look like the fool he is.

Treasury Secretary Bessent’s response when a reporter asked, “What do you make of his characterization of what happened in China?”

“Well, I think it’s ignorant, and I think it’s kind of sad. He has no idea how ignorant he is, because I was in the room, and I can tell you, I was there for the President’s entire trip, and it was a tour de force.

“President went into Malaysia, signed trade deals, peace deals with Thailand and Cambodia. That every one in the Asia region wants to be partners with the US. We moved on to Japan. President and the new Prime Minister of Japan had great chemistry.

“And then we went into Korea, and the meeting with President Xi was one of great respect and many accomplishments.”