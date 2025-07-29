If Seth Meyers Show Is Canceled, He Might Need a Padded Cell

Seth Meyers is anxious about the future of “Late Night.” The talk show host, 51, said his mental health will plummet if his NBC show will get the boot — much like the recent cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.”

“There is this weird thing [where] I feel like I shifted from fearing that I wouldn’t be good enough and now my fear is weirdly more outside my control, which is just at some point the ecosystem might not support it. I guess that’s better than thinking it’s your fault, but it is weird to not feel any control over it.”

“I would worry about myself, like, mental health-wise,” he said. “But I put a lot of thought into diversifying my skill set.”

“It’s more like, try to find something that makes you as happy as late night’s making you, but it’s not just to have busy work or anything,” Meyers went on. “It’s like, oh, I like these things, too. And there’s no one entity that can take everything away at once, and I think that’s the scariest situation to be in.”

