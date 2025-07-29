Trump Now Has an Armor Plated Golf Force One

Golf Force 1 followed President Trump around the Turnberry, Scotland Golf course since at least one attempted assassin came within a hair’s breadth of killing him on a golf course. It is now “part of the presidential fleet of specialty vehicles,” a spokesperson told Fox News.

According to the General Services Administration, a Polaris UTV can be outfitted by Chicago company Scaletta Armor with an “add-on armor kit to Polaris XP 1000 Ranger UTV with protection scalable to mission.” The kit costs around $190,000.

Trump was in Scotland for a meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During the golf outing, Trump was seen cruising around in a regular golf cart, with the armored vehicle following a fleet of carts carrying Secret Service agents.

Trump likes to drive his own cart, but the UTV was on the ready. If there is an incident, the game won’t be interrupted.

Golf Force One

