If Your Amazon Web Service Isn’t Working…

Amazon Web Services has had a major problem since 12:11 a.m. ET with 14 different services in its center in Northern Virginia. Since then, they report significant signs of recovery.

A major cloud computing service went offline early Monday causing problems for thousands of websites and services including leading retailers, publishers, and games.

They are dealing with what they say is an operational issue.

“We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US East-1 region.”

The AWS health dashboard said by 5:27, it showed significant signs of recovery but there is a large backlog.

There are problems with games like Roblox and Fortnite, social networks including Snapchat, Amazon.com and Prime Video,the digital ring doorbell service, among many others.

Coinbase services were unavailable, and media organizations like Disney and the New York Times were also affected.

No one could report their problems because the automated support ticketing system was also offline.

AWS says the problem stems from an error with DynamoDB, a system for managing database tables and indexes. At 5:00 AM engineers said they found what they believed was the potential root cause for the error rates and they’re working on multiple parallel paths to accelerate recovery.