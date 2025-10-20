Lucy Martinez Goes Viral Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Death at No Kings

Elementary school teacher Lucy Martinez trended on X for hours yesterday and today after her performance at the No Kings rally. She is or was an elementary school teacher. Lucy thought it was funny to mock the murder of Charlie Kirk. This wasn’t the smartest thing to do since people are getting canceled for it. People doxxed her very quickly, and the phone number of her school was spread around X.

I wasn’t going to post this, but it’s everywhere at this point.

Why do people do things like that? If nothing else, it makes them look terrible to others.

The video is very disturbing, especially for a teacher of young children. Google copilot said she has been fired, but I don’t think that’s reliable.

The footage quickly gained traction online, prompting widespread condemnation and renewed debate about professionalism and accountability within the education system.

BREAKING: The woman caught mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination has reportedly been identified as Lucy Martinez — a Chicago Public School teacher. If this is true, she shouldn’t be teaching anyone’s kids. Let’s make her famous.

She wanted attention — now she’ll get it.

Share… pic.twitter.com/hcuhWtdO7C — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump (@BarronTNews_) October 19, 2025

The school had to wipe their account due to the reaction. I just checked and it said the site was “under construction.” They should have said they were in hiding. They took down their social media accounts as well.

It seems like they are trying to manage fallout from Martinez’s behavior.