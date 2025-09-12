Ilhan Omar Bashes Charlie Kirk After He Was Murdered

Ilhan Omar continues to prove she not only doesn’t belong in Congress, she doesn’t belong in the country. She’s a subversive, a communist hiding behind the Democrat Socialist label.

She was on air with Mehdi Hassan spreading lies about Charlie Kirk. Omar doesn’t know what she is talking about.

Omar is one of these people who came to this country with her suspected terrorist father and never picked up the values. Bad mouthing murdered people is bad karma, yet she does it without blinking an eye.

The Exchange

“I don’t know, for a couple weeks, like ages to me, let’s see,” she told Mehdi. “What I do know for sure is that you know, Charlie was someone who once said, you know, guns save lives after a school shooting. Charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis Police.

Hassan said, “He called him [Floyd] a scumbag.”

I have to jump in here. Floyd was a scumbag and Kirk had the courage to say it. He was a violent career criminal who likely died ODing while an officer had his knee on his back.

Omar agree with Hassan, “Right, have no regard, downplay slavery and what black people have gone through in this country by saying, Juneteenth should never exist.

You can watch it if you can stand it.