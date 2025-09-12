Colorado High School Shooter Was Possibly Radicalized by an Extremist Group

Authorities say that the 16-year-old male student who opened fire at his Colorado high school this week, injuring two classmates before taking his own life, may have been radicalized by an “extremist network.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter as Desmond Holly, 16, a student at Evergreen High School, west of Denver.

On Thursday, Sheriff’s officials revealed that preliminary evidence suggests that the 16-year-old had been “radicalized by some extremist network.” However, they did not specify which group may have influenced him or the nature of the radicalization.

Investigators are now examining his phone, home, locker, and other personal belongings — for additional clues.

“The investigation is still in the early stages,” the sheriff’s office said. “At this time, we cannot speak to motive or whether the victims were specifically targeted.”

The two students he wounded are still in critical condition.