Ilhan Omar Boldly Tells Us We Can’t Mention Church Child Killer’s Identity

Suddenly, Ilhan Omar thinks the horrific shooting at Annunciation Church is not the time to point fingers and mention the Annunciation Church killer’s gender identity. Of course, she conveniently points fingers when it suits her.

Omar criticized White House official Sebastian Gorka on Sunday of wanting “to deflect from the reality” of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting by pointing out gunman Robin Westman’s transgender identity.

His identity is probably relevant to the case. He regretted transitioning, blamed his mother, and was suicidal, possibly over the transitioning. He said he was tired of being trans. We don’t know what drugs he was on. They can be dangerous.

“These people are all over the place because they want to deflect from the reality.” she continued, “which is that, there was, someone who came into that school, through the window, and assassinated two beautiful angels, as they prayed.”

“This is not the moment to point fingers,” Omar argued, as she called for banning assault weapons and more resources to address mental health issues in response to the shooting.

BREAKING: Somali Jihadist Ilhan Omar is upset that we point out how the Annunication Church k*ller was transgender. Why doesn’t she mention what her own people do to anyone with gender dysphoria? Omar needs to be deported, along with all other Somalis!pic.twitter.com/fy1N0dJmsJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 31, 2025

Minnesota already has Red Flag laws and strict gun laws in general. Yet, Westman got all his guns legally, according to the latest reports. That is the reality.

The mental health he needed is against the law in Minnesota. Minnesota is a sanctuary for the mentally ill. The laws protect transitioning of children in Minnesota to their detriment and about half are suicidal, and they can’t hold a job.

Omar also wants to take guns from legitimate gun owners that won’t stop the criminals from getting guns.

Rep. @Ilhan on why congress hasn’t passed an assault weapons ban: “I think the problem is that we look at this issue as a Democratic issue or Republican issue… but this is about our children.” pic.twitter.com/TLUdzZ85Um — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) August 31, 2025

This woman is credibly accused of immigration fraud by marrying her brother, and probably shouldn’t even be in the country. Her daughter participates in the protests/riots at Columbia and Barnard. Omar has also told her voters that she is only in Congress for Somalia.

She’s useless.