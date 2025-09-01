Ilhan Omar Boldly Tells Us We Can’t Mention Church Child Killer’s Identity

By
M Dowling
-
2
37

Suddenly, Ilhan Omar thinks the horrific shooting at Annunciation Church is not the time to point fingers and mention the Annunciation Church killer’s gender identity. Of course, she conveniently points fingers when it suits her.

Omar criticized White House official Sebastian Gorka on Sunday of wanting “to deflect from the reality” of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting by pointing out gunman Robin Westman’s transgender identity.

His identity is probably relevant to the case. He regretted transitioning, blamed his mother, and was suicidal, possibly over the transitioning. He said he was tired of being trans. We don’t know what drugs he was on. They can be dangerous.

During the interview, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) accused White House official Sebastian Gorka on Sunday of wanting “to deflect from the reality” of the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting by pointing out gunman Robin Westman’s transgender identity.

“These people are all over the place because they want to deflect from the reality.” she continued, “which is that, there was, someone who came into that school, through the window, and assassinated two beautiful angels, as they prayed.”

“This is not the moment to point fingers,” Omar argued, as she called for banning assault weapons and more resources to address mental health issues in response to the shooting.

Minnesota already has Red Flag laws and strict gun laws in general. Yet, Westman got all his guns legally, according to the latest reports. That is the reality.

The mental health he needed is against the law in Minnesota. Minnesota is a sanctuary for the mentally ill. The laws protect transitioning of children in Minnesota to their detriment  and about half are suicidal, and they can’t hold a job.

Omar also wants to take guns from legitimate gun owners that won’t stop the criminals from getting guns.

This woman is credibly accused of immigration fraud by marrying her brother, and probably shouldn’t even be in the country. Her daughter participates in the protests/riots at Columbia and Barnard. Omar has also told her voters that she is only in Congress for Somalia.

She’s useless.

2 Comments
Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
1 minute ago

Pound sand brother-humper…… My only regret from being in Somalia was not getting the chance to smoke more of these poo-flingers.

Tim Kuehl
Tim Kuehl
1 hour ago

And Somalia representative Omar was caught on video smiling at the scene of the murder.

