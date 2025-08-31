US Ships Near Venezuela for Military Operation Against Drug Cartels

American naval power steamed through the Panama Canal toward Venezuela. The days of Maduro’s narco-regime flooding America with drugs are over.

On Saturday, mass blackouts struck Venezuela, crippling Caracas and other regions, with Venezuelan officials blaming U.S. sabotage just days after 4,500 Marines were deployed aboard U.S. warships off the coast.

The Story

Four days ago, the U.S. Navy surged eight warships to the Caribbean and Pacific waters near several Central and South American countries. It’s a rare buildup in the region.

The ships are part of an “enhanced counter narcotics operation” to carry out drug interdiction missions in Latin America, a defense official told The Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity to provide details that had not yet been made public.

The move comes weeks after Trump administration officials said they are evaluating plans for using military force against drug cartels in what would be a major escalation of U.S. involvement in Latin America.

In total, three destroyers, two landing dock ships, an amphibious assault ship, a cruiser and a littoral combat ship are either in the region or on their way. The destroyers are each carrying detachments of U.S. Coast Guard and law enforcement officials aboard who would carry out detentions or arrests in drug interdictions.

[Since then, at least one more warship was sent – the USS Erie. A submarine is also nearby.]

People fear an invasion. However, these cartels are dangerous terrorists.

It looks like they could attack the cartels on Venezuela’s turf. The amount of drugs coming from the region is astronomical.