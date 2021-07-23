Illegal alien COV cases surge 900%, lots of fighting age men

















The number of illegal alien COV cases surged 900% along with the rise in numbers coming in illegally.

The number of detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector alone has increased by 900% on the border, according to information obtained by Fox News.

There were 135 detainees who tested positive in the first two weeks of July alone, marking a 900% increase in confirmed positive cases compared to the previous 14 months.

The RGV sector is one of the main destinations for migrants crossing the border, seeing more than 2000 apprehensions each day and accounting for 60% of confirmed positive detainees in the U.S. Border Patrol custody.

This information was obtained exclusively from a slide distributed to RGV Border Patrol managers to share with agents to help them protect themselves from the virus.

In a local radio interview with KURV at 710 AM Tuesday in McAllen, Texas, RGV Sector Chief Brian Hastings spoke about COVID cases among agents and said he’s had more than 40 of his agents test positive this fiscal year.

The scumbags running Biden and the country know this. This is why they want us all vaccinated. My black friend in Bed Sty NY told me it’s Hell.

They are bringing in other weird diseases like Monkeypox and they are bringing their corrupt culture with them.

And 30% of them refuse to be vaccinated.

NEW: We have another massive group of 250 illegal immigrants who are being let through the border fence in Del Rio, TX to be taken into BP custody. They are from all around the world. Mostly Haitians. Some from Africa. One man from India. Several pregnant women. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/mPa67VaK8m — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 23, 2021

Drone team* — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 22, 2021

