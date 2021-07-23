Fox obliterated CNN’s Biden town hall ratings [Where were the 81 million?]

















Fox News beat out CNN’s town hall with Dementia Joe by 83%. In addition to being senile, Biden’s incredibly dull. Sadly, he is allowing his handlers to destroy the country and probably doesn’t know it or care.

His 81 million voters apparently didn’t show up to watch him. Who can figure?

Brian Flood reports at FOX News:

CNN’s Biden town hall flops, finishes behind Fox News, MSNBC with only 1.5 million viewers

CNN’s heavily promoted town hall event with President Biden failed to resonate with Americans on Wednesday night, as it got thumped by Fox News and even finished with a smaller audience than MSNBC.

The CNN Biden town hall, moderated by Don Lemon, averaged only 1.5 million viewers from 8-9:30 p.m. ET, while Fox News averaged 2.7 million viewers during the same time period. MSNBC averaged 1.6 million sets of eyeballs, which pushed CNN’s chat with the president to last place among relevant cable news stations.

Fox News beat CNN by a staggering 83 percent during the Biden town hall with regular programing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and a special edition of “Hannity” that featured Florida Republicans Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio, Rep. Maria Salazar and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Every Fox News town hall event over the past five years outdrew Wednesday’s CNN event with Biden.

CNN’s town hall also failed to beat Fox News among the key demographic of adults age 25-54. CNN averaged 306,000 demo viewers during the event, compared to 464,000 for Fox News.

CRUSHING IT (BABBLING, MUMBLING, INCOHERENT)

Biden: Our multi trillion dollar spending bills “will reduce inflation, reduce inflation, reduce inflation” pic.twitter.com/NcKVVaBxxZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

Biden, who is vowing to raise the corporate income tax rate, boasts that Delaware — where there is no corporate income tax for most businesses — has more registered corporations “than all the rest of America combined. Combined. Combined.” pic.twitter.com/q31vzlsQsm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

Biden: Congress must protect our rights, “The most important one is the right to vote. That’s the single most important one. And your vote counted and counted by someone who honestly counts it.” pic.twitter.com/y24JtdLKsg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2021

