Illegal Alien Drove Drunk, Killing 4 Beautiful Young People.

An illegal alien present in the country under Barack Obama’s DACA killed four very young people. Michael Rosario-Cruz, 27, drove the wrong way while intoxicated.

Michael Rosario-Cruz is accused of four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of DUI causing bodily injury, and going the wrong way on a one-way road. There were other charges. The deadly crash occurred on May 22 in the early morning. It took place in Canadian County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Three teens and one 20-year-old were killed in the crash. They were identified as Kiercey Hickson, 20, Quincy Jones, 19, and 18-year-olds Haliegh Salazar and Brad Palmer.

A vigil was held for the victims near El Reno High School. Three of the victims had graduated on Monday night.

The issue that really bothers me is that, politically, drunk drivers are allowed to stay in the country. They should automatically be deported.

“This murder took place with somebody who should never have been in this country … who was here illegally,” Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Tim Tipton said in a news conference.

He has been called a Tennessee man and a Mississippi man, but he is a Mexican man.