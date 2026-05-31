White, Wealthy Taxpayers Will Fund the Mamdani Propaganda Office

After receiving $8 billion from state taxpayers, thanks to Gov. Hochul, and cutting payments to pension plans, Mamdani decided to spend more than $5.2 million to overpay Information Ministers to spread propaganda.

That is costing 175% more than originally planned.

“This is purely politics at a time when real services are needed,” Democratic political consultant Hank Sheinkopf told The Post. “We have real deficits, and this mayor is spending five million dollars to put 40 political operatives on the payroll. It’s morally incomprehensible . . . It’s outrageous.”

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The Orwellian Office of Mass Engagement has seen a headcount balloon 186% from 14 to 40 employees, with more than $5.1 million earmarked for salaries. According to the recent executive budget for 2027.

He plans to hire 26 more of his communist friends at an average salary of $125,000 a year. Another $30,000 is being set aside for non-staff expenses.

So, people are paying taxes so he can propagandize the taxpayers. It’s certainly not for the common good. It’s for the communist good, and it’s to promote Mamdani and his horrible ideology.

He’s hiring friends, including his commissioner, his campaign field director, the deputy bureau director for Queens, and so on.

He plans to tax the White and the wealthy to pay for all this. That will work until they move. He’s freezing rents, so landlords will struggle. Landlords are second-, third-, and fourth-class citizens under communism.

The first mission for this propaganda group will be to OrganizeNYC. They’ll have volunteers door-knock, using the traditional tactics of the DSA, which is a communist group pretending to be a Democratic socialist group. As Marx said, there’s no such thing as a democratic socialist. There is socialism that must lead to communism, and there is communism, reports the Post.