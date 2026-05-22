Illegal Alien Goes on a Shooting Spree in Austin: We’re Not Getting Their Best

The 17-year-old suspect accused of launching a random shooting spree across Austin has been identified as an illegal immigrant, prosecutors revealed Tuesday.

Cristian Mondragon-Fajardo is one of three suspects who allegedly carried out 12 separate shootings across the city over the weekend, leaving three people injured and another victim in critical condition. The two other suspects, ages 15 and 16, have not been publicly identified due to their age.

During Mondragon-Fajardo’s court appearance on Tuesday, prosecutors disclosed that an ICE detainer had been issued following his arrest Sunday, according to Fox 7 Austin.

He is facing six felony charges.

WOW: One of the three suspects in the random shooting spree across Austin, Texas, last weekend has been identified as Cristian Fajardo Mondragon, a 17-year-old illegal immigrant. Fox & Friends: “Police say the suspects carried out 12 separate shootings, leading to four people… pic.twitter.com/f3it9ejLs8 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 22, 2026