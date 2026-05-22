Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Becerra Wants to Keep the Serfs Coming

The Democrat candidate for Governor, Xavier Becerra, tried to demonize Steve Hilton by saying Hilton doesn’t mind that these people (illegal migrants) pick his crops.

Democrats haven’t changed since the mid-1800s. They still want slaves and serfs to pick their vegetables and clean up after them.

“We need our slaves to pick the crops.” Becerra tells @Elex_Michaelson that we need illegal immigrants for cheap farm labor to pick the crops, build our homes, and be caregivers and gardeners The Democrats are the same now as they were then. Elitist. Absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/rCZPhDbG28 — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) May 22, 2026

Becerra, as the leading Democrat candidate, is a loser. He knew about the migrant children who were being trafficked; he was warned again and again, but chose to ignore the red flags to keep illegal migrants moving quickly. That’s how much he cares about the people coming into the country.

He lied about it here:

🚨 NOW: California governor candidate Xavier Becerra (D) is facing embarrassment for this BRUTAL exchange KTLA: [Your] HHS couldn’t find 85K children it released BECERRA: Not accurate. I don’t know if you got those talking points from Trump KTLA: A New York Times article…… pic.twitter.com/td87H9kN89 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 13, 2026

And here is what the New York Times, a far-left newspaper, published:

The New York Times report of February 25, 2023:

The Biden administration pledged to move children through the shelter system more quickly. “We don’t want to continue to see a child languish in our care if there is a responsible sponsor,” Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, told Congress in 2021.

His agency began paring back protections that had been in place for years, including some background checks and reviews of children’s files, according to memos reviewed by The Times and interviews with more than a dozen current and former employees.

“Twenty percent of kids have to be released every week or you get dinged,” said Ms. Keswani, who stopped working with H.H.S. last month.

Concerns piled up in summer 2021 at the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the H.H.S. division responsible for unaccompanied migrant children. In a memo that July, 11 managers said they were worried that labor trafficking was increasing and complained to their bosses that the office had become “one that rewards individuals for making quick releases, and not one that rewards individuals for preventing unsafe releases.”

Staff members said in interviews that Mr. Becerra continued to push for faster results, often asking why they could not discharge children with machine-like efficiency.

“If Henry Ford had seen this in his plants, he would have never become famous and rich. This is not the way you do an assembly line,” Mr. Becerra said at a staff meeting last summer, according to a recording obtained by The Times.

Becerra is responsible for losing all these unaccompanied children under Biden’s open borders.